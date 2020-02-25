Zippers Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions
Global Zippers Market 2025 Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.
Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.
According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.
Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.
When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.
The global Zippers market is valued at 15400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Zippers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zippers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metal Zipper
Nylon Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others
Segment by Application
Garment
Luggage & Bags
Sporting Goods
Camping Gear
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Zippers Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Zippers Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Zippers Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Zippers Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Zippers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Zippers Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zippers Business
Chapter Eight: Zippers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Zippers Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
