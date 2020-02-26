Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years
Chemicals in agricultural wastewater treatment are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals before the release of water in the river or other water resources. The primary technology employed for the treatment of wastewater from the agricultural sector is chemical and it accounts for around 45% of the market share in 2017. Chemical precipitation, coagulation, flocculation processes, absorption process, etc. are some of the chemical treatment processes commonly used to remove colloidal particles and microbes from wastewater.
In 2018, the global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Read more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2081241&type=S
This report focuses on the global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Suez Environment
Veolia Water
Dow Water & Process
Evoqua Water Technologies
Originclear
AECOM
BASF
Akzo Nobel
Albemarle
Organo Corporation
Louis Berger
IDE Technologies
Jacobs Engineering Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Physical Solutions
Chemical Solutions
Biological Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Farmland Runoff
Farm Wastewater
The Agricultural Products Processing Wastewater
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-agricultural-wastewater-treatment-wwt-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025.htm
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.