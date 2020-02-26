AIR QUALITY CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
Air contains harmful and toxic pollutants emitted from industries such as cement manufacturing, power generation, chemical processing, oil & gas refining among others. Air quality control systems are the equipment and technology that minimizes the quantity of pollutants in air & gases which are emitted out of these industries.
In terms of market size, Asia-Pacific stood first followed by Americas and Europe in 2017. Increasing demand for energy and rapid industrialization has led to increase in the emission of exhaust gases and toxic pollutants, creating a huge demand for these systems in the region.
The global Air Quality Control Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Air Quality Control Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Quality Control Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Babcock & Wilcox
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Alstom
Thermax
Foster Wheeler
Ducon Technologies
Fujian Longking
Hamon
Siemens
Kbr
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)
Electrostatic Precipitators
Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems
Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Construction
Chemical
Energy and Power
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
