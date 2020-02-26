AIR QUALITY CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Air contains harmful and toxic pollutants emitted from industries such as cement manufacturing, power generation, chemical processing, oil & gas refining among others. Air quality control systems are the equipment and technology that minimizes the quantity of pollutants in air & gases which are emitted out of these industries.

In terms of market size, Asia-Pacific stood first followed by Americas and Europe in 2017. Increasing demand for energy and rapid industrialization has led to increase in the emission of exhaust gases and toxic pollutants, creating a huge demand for these systems in the region.

The global Air Quality Control Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Quality Control Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Quality Control Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Babcock & Wilcox

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Alstom

Thermax

Foster Wheeler

Ducon Technologies

Fujian Longking

Hamon

Siemens

Kbr

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Electrostatic Precipitators

Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems

Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Construction

Chemical

Energy and Power

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Air Quality Control Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Quality Control Systems

1.2 Air Quality Control Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Quality Control Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

1.2.3 Electrostatic Precipitators

1.2.4 Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems

1.2.5 Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems

1.3 Air Quality Control Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Air Quality Control Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Energy and Power

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Air Quality Control Systems Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Size

1.4.1 Global Air Quality Control Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Air Quality Control Systems Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Quality Control Systems Business

7.1 Babcock & Wilcox

7.1.1 Babcock & Wilcox Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Babcock & Wilcox Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alstom

7.3.1 Alstom Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alstom Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Thermax

7.4.1 Thermax Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Thermax Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Foster Wheeler

7.5.1 Foster Wheeler Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Foster Wheeler Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ducon Technologies

7.6.1 Ducon Technologies Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ducon Technologies Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fujian Longking

7.7.1 Fujian Longking Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fujian Longking Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hamon

7.8.1 Hamon Air Quality Control Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Air Quality Control Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hamon Air Quality Control Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



