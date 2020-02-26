Aircraft Windshields Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The windshield (North America) or windscreen (Commonwealth English) of an aircraft, car, bus, motorbike or tram is the front window. Modern windshields are generally made of laminated safety glass, a type of treated glass, which consists of two (typically) curved sheets of glass with a plastic layer laminated between them for safety, and are bonded into the window frame. Motorbike windshields are often made of high-impact polycarbonate or acrylic plastic.

The global Aircraft Windshields market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Windshields volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Windshields market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729262-global-aircraft-windshields-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gentex

GKN Aerospace

PPG Industries

Lee Aerospace

Saint-Gobain Sully

AIP Aerospace

AJW Aviation

Nordam Group

TBM Glass

Triumph Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PC Material

Acrylate Material

Segment by Application

Narrow-body Commercial Aircraft

Large wide-body Commercial Aircraft

Medium wide-body Commercial Aircraft

Regional Jets

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3729262-global-aircraft-windshields-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Aircraft Windshields Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Windshields

1.2 Aircraft Windshields Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Windshields Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PC Material

1.2.3 Acrylate Material

1.3 Aircraft Windshields Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aircraft Windshields Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Narrow-body Commercial Aircraft

1.3.3 Large wide-body Commercial Aircraft

1.3.4 Medium wide-body Commercial Aircraft

1.3.5 Regional Jets

1.3 Global Aircraft Windshields Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Windshields Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aircraft Windshields Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Windshields Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aircraft Windshields Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aircraft Windshields Business

7.1 Gentex

7.1.1 Gentex Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gentex Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GKN Aerospace

7.2.1 GKN Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GKN Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lee Aerospace

7.4.1 Lee Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lee Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Saint-Gobain Sully

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Sully Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Sully Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AIP Aerospace

7.6.1 AIP Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AIP Aerospace Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AJW Aviation

7.7.1 AJW Aviation Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AJW Aviation Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordam Group

7.8.1 Nordam Group Aircraft Windshields Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aircraft Windshields Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordam Group Aircraft Windshields Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com