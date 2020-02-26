Aircraft Windshields Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025
The windshield (North America) or windscreen (Commonwealth English) of an aircraft, car, bus, motorbike or tram is the front window. Modern windshields are generally made of laminated safety glass, a type of treated glass, which consists of two (typically) curved sheets of glass with a plastic layer laminated between them for safety, and are bonded into the window frame. Motorbike windshields are often made of high-impact polycarbonate or acrylic plastic.
The global Aircraft Windshields market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aircraft Windshields volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Windshields market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gentex
GKN Aerospace
PPG Industries
Lee Aerospace
Saint-Gobain Sully
AIP Aerospace
AJW Aviation
Nordam Group
TBM Glass
Triumph Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PC Material
Acrylate Material
Segment by Application
Narrow-body Commercial Aircraft
Large wide-body Commercial Aircraft
Medium wide-body Commercial Aircraft
Regional Jets
