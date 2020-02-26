Apparel and Footwear in the US Market Status by Type, Drivers, Size, Manufacturers, Downstream Industry and Forecast 2019-2022
Apparel and Footwear Market US 2022
Apparel and footwear experienced slow retail volume and current value sales growth in 2017. The industry struggled to overcome headwinds, such as unseasonably warm weather, a rapidly changing retail landscape and a growing consumer desire for experience. Winter apparel like jackets and coats and jumpers saw sales declines, while suits and skirts also underperformed due to the popularity of everyday casualwear. Moreover, premium and luxury apparel and footwear sales were hit by soft demand from l…
The Apparel and Footwear in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Apparel and Footwear Sees Slow Sales Growth
New Consumerism Emerges
the Competition Intensifies
Online Apparel and Footwear Value Sales Continue To Grow Strongly
Apparel and Footwear Is Forecast To See Slow Development
Market Data
Executive Summary
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Childrenswear Outpaces Womenswear and Menswear
Children’s Fashion Is on the Rise
Internet Retailing Continues To Grow
Competitive Landscape
Carter’s Continues To Lead Childrenswear
Leading Store-based Retailers Face Competition
An End To Gender Segmentation
Category Data
