Application Centric Infrastructure Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2027

Application Centric Infrastructure market is growing significantly due to increasing usage of software defined networking. Network infrastructure is developed with the combination of gateways, routers and switches that helps in management of data movement, and software application to enable users to access internet.

Application Centric Infrastructure is a kind of networking that is application based in which network administrator manages system for particular application instead of managing individual server and routers. In Application Centric Infrastructure, networking problem is more relates to application and IT systems that supports it which helps in providing integration with infrastructure that begin with the application.

Application Centric Infrastructure is a Software Defined Networking architecture that helps organizations to become cloud based and reduces the risk of threat. It is made on the basis of virtualization and orchestration that allows new applications to overlaid in the networks within few minutes.

Application Centric Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Application Centric Infrastructure is the cloud centric approach. The companies support hosted application internally and do not uses public cloud, but with the Application Centric Infrastructure companies can easily make private cloud environment. Other factors helping this market to grow are cost reduction as it is a cost effective method and includes orchestration that makes built once and deploy many times approach that helps in reducing operational costs.

The key challenge for Application Centric Infrastructure is that this approach focuses on buying point solutions and packages mobile apps with less customization option available to enhance business operations. Application Centric Infrastructure helps in providing easy entry point to business mobility however it quickly becomes unmanageable and unsecured.

Application Centric Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Products

Modular switches

Fixed switches

Virtual switch

Infrastructure controller

Key developments:

In January 2017, GTRI, an IT consulting firm has renewed its partnership with Cisco for Application Centric Infrastructure. Under this partnership GTRIsells Cisco ACI product in the market.

In August 2016, ShoreGroup, an IT service company has become a partner with Cisco for Application Centric Infrastructure. This partnership will help ShoreGroup to greatly reduce provision time through automation for their applications.

In March 2016, EVOTEK has become authorized technology provider for Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure. This partnership will allow EVOTEK to offer its customer new data center architecture to simplify operations.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Application Centric Infrastructure market due to high adoption of SDN among IT companies. The adoption of cloud deployment model is also impacting the market for Application Centric Infrastructure in a positive manner. Launch of Application Centric Infrastructure by Cisco has changed the requirement of switches and routers. Cisco is following go to market strategy for Application Centric Infrastructure technology.

In Europe & APAC region, many technology providers are entering into the partnerships with Cisco in order to provide their customers a new data center architecture designed to simplify operations and greatly reduce provision time through automation for their applications.

