Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Rising Awareness, Competition Significant Growth Factors

This report studies the global market size of Automated Sample Storage Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automated Sample Storage Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Automated Sample Storage System is widely used in fields related to life sciences, seed storage and management, medical material management, etc., where there are storage and management requirements for a large number of samples.

It is used for high-throughput sample storage and management.

It automatically stores experimental samples, experimental drugs (such as enzymes) and other materials to be stored in the device through software control and robotic arm operation.

The samples can also be selected by software when taken out. , classification, combination, effective management of various types of samples.

The global Automated Sample Storage Systems market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Automated Sample Storage Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Brooks Automation

TTP LabTech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Angelantoni Life Science

LiCONiC AG

Panasonic Healthcare

Biotron Healthcare

Haier BioMedical (Haier Group)

ASKION

Tsubakimoto Chain

Market size by Product

System Units

Reagents

Consumables

Market size by End User

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Labs

Private Biobanks

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Sample Storage Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automated Sample Storage Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Automated Sample Storage Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Sample Storage Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Sample Storage Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.