Automotive Brake Systems Market Technology Growth and Enhancement 2019

Current advancements in automotive technology and developments in aerodynamic design have enabled us to utilize engine power efficiently and helped us achieve more speeds. Driving automobiles at high speeds demands effective vehicle stability. Automobile manufacturers have largely focused on the development of vehicles that are fast and safe. Brakes have become an important and crucial part of any vehicle to ensure safety, which becomes highly essential when the demand for speed is increasing consistently. An automotive brake system is commonly employed in different automobiles. It includes a brake device comprising different components such as brake pads, brake shoes, brake drum, rotor, piston, caliper, master cylinder, and brake booster, which are utilized for decelerating a vehicle.

Expansion of the automotive industry is projected to drive the global automotive brake system market along with the increasing concerns over safety and resulting government pressures that have up turned the automotive manufacturer towards the launching of higher technology content, thereby driving the demand for global automotive brake systems across the globe.

The Global Automotive Brake Systems Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.,Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.,Autoliv, Inc.,Brembo S.p.A,Continental AG,Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC,Haldex,Knorr-Bremse AG,Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.,Robert Bosch GmbH,WABCO,ZF Friedrichshafen AG

There are two main brake types in the automotive brake system market – disc brakes and drum brakes. The disc brake segment has a slightly larger revenue share in the automotive brake system market at the end of 2017 and is projected to near a value of US$ 14 billion by the end of the forecast period. Nonetheless, a higher CAGR is predicted to be in the drum brake segment and key stakeholders in the automotive brake system market are advised to take this into consideration while devising long-term strategies.

Base on region, the global automotive brake system market can be segmented based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific constitutes significant share of the automotive brake system market. The key countries in the Asia Pacific are projected to be India, South Korea, and China as an outcome of the increasing demand for commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Japan also contributes to the global automotive brake system market remarkably.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Automotive Brake Systems Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Automotive Brake Systems Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Automotive Brake Systems Market.

Automotive Brake Systems Market, by Types:

Antilock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Automotive Brake Systems Market, by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.



