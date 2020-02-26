Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The latest report on “Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market (System Type – Battery, Hydraulics, Flywheel and Ultra-capacitor; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Motorcycles; Electric Vehicle – Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive regenerative braking system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18130

The automotive sector has gone through a series of changes over the past century. As technology develops the vehicles and vehicle components have also evolved drastically. One of the major changes observed in the automotive sector for the past few decades is the evolution of hybrid vehicles. Fluctuating prices of fossil fuel and a rise in pollution levels due to carbon emissions have enforced the automakers to switch to eco-friendlier options. Thus, hybrid and electric vehicles are gaining popularity among the automakers and consumers alike. Subsequently, the auto-components required for these vehicles are also gaining traction in the market.

Rise in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles is the Major Driving Factor for the Growth of the Global Regenerative Braking System Market

The rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is the major driving factor for the growth of the global regenerative braking system market. The regenerative braking saves energy by converting the kinetic energy from braking and stores it in the batteries or uses it instantaneously. This saves energy lost for generating electricity, which consequently enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Fluctuating prices of fossil fuel and stringent government regulations regarding fuel efficiency are other major factors augmenting the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The rising pollution levels due to growing carbon emission is a matter of concern in many countries. Several countries have imposed stringent regulations regarding carbon emission from vehicles. This, in turn, has propelled the sale of regenerative braking systems. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the braking system is expected to be the major restraining factor for the growth of the market. Nevertheless, electric vehicles are gaining popularity among consumers. This growing demand for electric vehicles is predicted to offer favorable business opportunities to the regenerative braking system vendors.

North American Region Generated the Highest Revenue in the Global Regenerative Braking System Market

In terms of geography, the North American region generated the highest revenue in the global regenerative braking system market. The largest market shares of the North American region attributed to the higher sale of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region. Higher disposable income, stringent emission norms, and the presence of leading market players are some of the reasons boosting the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region. This, in turn, augments the demand for regenerative braking systems in North America.

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market for the regenerative braking systems following North America. While the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate over the forecast period. The rapid urbanization, rise in the disposable income and growing investment in the automotive sector are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the regenerative braking system in the Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive regenerative braking system market covers segments such as system type, vehicle type, and electric vehicle. On the basis of system type, the sub-markets include a battery, hydraulics, flywheel, and ultra-capacitor. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. On the basis of an electric vehicle, the sub-markets include battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-regenerative-braking-system-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Denso Corporation, Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems Co., Ltd., Aptiv PLC, and Roboteq Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the automotive regenerative braking system.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.