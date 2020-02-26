Aviation Analytics Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems

Aviation analytics is a computational technology, which provides information or statistics of historical airport operational data, historical flight data, weather forecast, and real-time flight data to the end users. Aviation analytics permits predictive analysis and query processing over big aviation data. Primarily, it offers predictions or solutions based on structured and unstructured massive aviation data.

The Aviation Analytics Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

Rise in focus on competitive intelligence and real time analytical solutions mainly to increase the productivity of business. Moreover, continuous growth in the volume of data generated in aviation industry, increase in aviation passenger traffic, and growth in customers centricity drive the market. However, incapability to provide data models according to the need of businesses restrain the market. In addition, dearth of analytically skilled workforce is another factor, which impedes the aviation analytics market growth.

By Market Players: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics Ltd, Mercator, and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Marketing strategies and marketing channels adopted by key companies are highlighted in the report. Corporations are concentrating on improving direct and indirect advertising strategies and develop various promotion channels, brand strategies, and pricing strategies. This statistical surveying report finds that major corporations’ functioning in the Global Aviation Analytics Market are concentrating on acquiring a few startup companies in the near future.

On the basis of business function, the market is categorized into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair and operations, and supply chain. Based on components, the aviation analytics market is classified into service and software.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the aviation analytics industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

