Ballast Water Management Sales Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Ballast Water Management market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ballast Water Management market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.
Government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market. Influenced by stringent regulations, increase in fleet ownership, and global trade in large volumes, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to this market. Additionally, factors such as the expansion in fleet size in various countries and the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.
The global Ballast Water Management market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 172500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
ALFA LAVAL
GEA Group
Hitachi
Veolia Water Technology
Wrtsil
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
