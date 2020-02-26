Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Global Insights, Competition and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

Catering is a very critical part of the business, especially for network carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of catering services. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of catering services. Growing tourism industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. According to the Our World in Data, in 2014, international tourist arrivals across regions including Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East was 1.14 billion, which increased to 1.24 billion in 2017.

Moreover, increasing preference for mini buffets is also expected to propel growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. Mini meals are convenient and are packed in disposable trays, which are then dropped off at desired locations. Such meals are significantly preferred for smaller gatherings or when there are space constraints.

The Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market was valued at US$ 360.6 billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Top Leading Companies are: Compass Group Plc,Sodexo,Aramark Corporation,Elior Group,Delaware North

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Europe is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period in the global catering and food service contractor market. Market growth in the region is attributed to increasing number of merger and acquisition activities in the region. For instance, in 2017, CH&Co Group and Harbour & Jones merged, which brought the turnover of US$ 299.46 million. The merger of both the companies was aimed to offer catering services across the U.K. and Ireland. Prior to this, in 2015, Harbour & Jones acquired PCC Ltd along with its two brands namely Fare of London and Principals Catering. The deal made the turnover of over US$ 55.48 million.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Catering And Food Service Contractor Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019.

Catering And Food Service Contractor Market, by Types:

Food Service Contractors

Caterers

Catering And Food Service Contractor Market, by Applications:

Medical institutions

Educational institutions

Commercial organization

Others

