Cellular IoT Gateways Market Insight 2019 | Development Research and Survey
The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.
The demand for long-range communications owing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.
In 2018, the global Cellular IoT Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADTRAN
AT&T Mobility
Airspan Networks
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Aptilo Networks
Arcadyan Technology
Argela
Aruba Networks
Aviat Networks
Cavium
China Mobile
Cisco
Comcast
Contela
Devicescape
Eircom
Ericsson
Huawei
Juniper Networks
KDDI
Kineto Wireless
Korea Telecom
Motorola Solutions
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NB-IoT
NB-LTE-M
4G
LTE
3G
2G
4G
5G
LTE-M
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Telecommunications
Military
Retail
BFSI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular IoT Gateways are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.