Children’s Socks Market Trend, Applications, Industry Key Players, Share by Region & 2019-2024 Growth Rate Forecast Report

A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method.

The Children’s Socks industry concentration is low because technical barrier is very low. The key production markets locate at developing countries. The Southeast Asia takes the market share of 33%, followed by China with 30% in 2016. Many USA and Europe brands like cooperate with developing countries OEM/ODM producers. That makes Southeast Asia and China a key producer.

The global average price of Children’s Socks is in the decreasing trend, from 1.09 USD/Pair in 2012 to 0.99 USD/Pair in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for Children’s Socks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren

Falke

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Boys

Girls

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Children’s Socks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Children’s Socks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Children’s Socks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Children’s Socks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Children’s Socks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Children’s Socks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Children’s Socks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Children’s Socks Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Children’s Socks by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Children’s Socks by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Children’s Socks by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Children’s Socks by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Children’s Socks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Children’s Socks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Children’s Socks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Children’s Socks Market Forecast (2019-2024)

