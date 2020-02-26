Children’s wear in the US Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2022

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Children’s wear in the US” to its Research Database.

Children’s wear Market US 2022

Childrenswear outpaced womenswear and menswear in retail value growth terms in 2017. A mixture of demographic, macroeconomic and social trends stimulated growth. For example, modern US parents are having children later in life. Older parents are often further along in their careers and likely to have more disposable income to spend on their offspring. As these parents are willing to spend a higher share of their disposable income on their children, they often trade-up to designer childrenswear.

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Childrenswear Outpaces Womenswear and Menswear

Children’s Fashion Is on the Rise

Internet Retailing Continues To Grow

Competitive Landscape

Carter’s Continues To Lead Childrenswear

Leading Store-based Retailers Face Competition

An End To Gender Segmentation

Executive Summary

Apparel and Footwear Sees Slow Sales Growth

New Consumerism Emerges

the Competition Intensifies

Online Apparel and Footwear Value Sales Continue To Grow Strongly

Apparel and Footwear Is Forecast To See Slow Development

