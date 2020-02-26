Children’s wear in the US Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2022
WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Children’s wear in the US” to its Research Database.
Description:-
Children’s wear Market US 2022
Childrenswear outpaced womenswear and menswear in retail value growth terms in 2017. A mixture of demographic, macroeconomic and social trends stimulated growth. For example, modern US parents are having children later in life. Older parents are often further along in their careers and likely to have more disposable income to spend on their offspring. As these parents are willing to spend a higher share of their disposable income on their children, they often trade-up to designer childrenswear.
The Childrenswear in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Childrenswear Outpaces Womenswear and Menswear
Children’s Fashion Is on the Rise
Internet Retailing Continues To Grow
Competitive Landscape
Carter’s Continues To Lead Childrenswear
Leading Store-based Retailers Face Competition
An End To Gender Segmentation
Category Data
Executive Summary
Apparel and Footwear Sees Slow Sales Growth
New Consumerism Emerges
the Competition Intensifies
Online Apparel and Footwear Value Sales Continue To Grow Strongly
Apparel and Footwear Is Forecast To See Slow Development
Market Data
Continued……
