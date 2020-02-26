Commercial Drones Market: Integration of AR and VR to Drive Overall Growth of Market

The global commercial drones market is a highly consolidated one as the two market leaders, DJI and Parrot S.A. collectively accounted for more than 75% of the global market share in the years 2016. Amongst these, the larger share of product innovation and global network was accounted by DJI. The other companies functioning in the global market are consistently striving to improve their products in terms of technological features to offer highly operational drones to their customers. Some of the other companies operating in the global market include names such as Draganfly, Aurora Flight, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Denel SOC Ltd. among others. These companies are concentrating on enhancing the landing and high image capturing capacities of their products. Recently, global leader in commercial drone market, DJI, launched two new drones – the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian and the Mavic Pro Platinum – and also released updated for its Spark drone. The company released a statement saying it is continuously looking for way to enhance its products and launch new features, most of which are a direct result of the requests and positive response received from the consumers across the world.

The global commercial drone market stood at an overall worth of US$2.8 bn in the year 2016. This figure is estimated to reach an overall worth of US$8.89 bn by the end of the given forecast period of 2015 to 2023. This growth is expected to be achieved at an impressive CAGR of 13.8 % over the same forecast period.

What Factors are Driving Growth of Global Commercial Drones Market?

The growing use of commercial drones in applications such as surveillance, aerial photography, and precision agriculture is driving the overall development of the global commercial drones market. Images and videos captured by these technologically advanced drones offer enhanced image quality as well as high resolution, which is also one of the key factors in its large scale adoption across various industrial sectors. The increasing adoption of drones and related equipment and technology in emerging countries is expected to fuel the development of the global commercial drone market. Over the given forecat period, it is expected that drones will be widely used for delivery and transportation, thus driving the growth of the market. These drones are likely to be utilized for delivering small couriers and packages such as medicines, beverages, pizzas, and letter over a small distance. However, increasing use of drones for spying and malicious purpose has led to government issuing strict laws against illegal usage of these drones. This is expected to impede the growth of the global market to an extent.

However, with the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology into the commercial drones is expected to open up new avenues for the development of the global market. Companies in the market are using drones to cut down human errors pertained to area inspection and site design. These drones are also being utilized for numerous educational reasons and to explore unreachable natural sites.

How will North America Fare in Global Commercial Drone Market?

Geographically, the global commercial drone market can be segmented into key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America Market has come out on top of these regions accounting for over 35% of market share. This dominance is due to the increasing use of commercial drones in the field of precision agriculture and for monitoring cattle and irrigation equipment.

Following North America, Asia Pacific is expected to show the most promising growth rate in the global market owing to increasing demand from countries such as Japan and China.

These drones are being used for surveillance and counter terrorism in the Middle East and Africa region, sparking their development in that region.