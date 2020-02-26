Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contactless Payment Transaction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Contactless Payment Transaction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.

The Contactless Payment Transaction Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Wearable Devices

Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

Contactless Mobile Payment

Segmentation by application:

Transport

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Barclays

Apple Inc

Gemalto NV

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Ingenico Group

On Track Innovations Ltd

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics Ltd

Wirecard AG

Verifone Systems Inc

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contactless Payment Transaction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Contactless Payment Transaction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless Payment Transaction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless Payment Transaction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contactless Payment Transaction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

