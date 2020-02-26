Coronary Stents Market Research Analysis On Forecast 2025 iVascular, Alvimedica, Elixir Medical Corporation, BIOTRONIK, InspireMD, Microport Scientific Corp & More
Coronary stents industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Coronary stents market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Abbott Vascular
- SciTech
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Minvasys
- Medinol Ltd
- iVascular SLU
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- Inspire MD
- Stentys SA
- Hexacath
- Medtronic
- Andramed GmbH
- Cordis Corporation
- Orbusneich
- Eurocor GmbH
- Comed B.V.
- Endocor GmbH
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Amaranth Medical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
Others: Degania Silicone Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., InSitu Technologies Inc., Alvimedica, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, AMG International GmbH, Arthesys, Lepu Medical, Translumina GmbH, Accura, Svelte Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG and, Eucatech AG among other companies. The global coronary stent market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.
- On the basis of type, the global coronary stents market is segmented into
- Dual therapy stent
- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)
- Drug Eluting Stent (DES)
- Bio-engineered stent
- Bare metal stent
- The drug eluting stent market is segmented into
- Biodegradable
- Non-Biodegradable
- Also, based on drug, the market is segmented into
- Paclitaxel
- Limus-Based Drugs
- DES is gaining popularity as it is a non-invasive procedure and also it reducing the incidence of stent due to its ability to release anti-proliferative drug that avoids neointimal proliferation.
- BVS is expected to grow exponentially in future due to its ability to restore vasomotor function, increasing future treatment options, and helping avoid future complications with permanent devices.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Also the market is segmented on the basis of end-user, into
- Hospitals
- Cardiac Centres
- Based on geography, the coronary stents market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World.
- The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the medical coronary stent market followed by Europe and APAC.
- However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in forecast period.
