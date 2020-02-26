Coronary Stents Market Research Analysis On Forecast 2025 iVascular, Alvimedica, Elixir Medical Corporation, BIOTRONIK, InspireMD, Microport Scientific Corp & More

Coronary stents industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Coronary stents market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The report includes company share data for different geographies including Global, North America, Europe and APAC. Abbott has completed its USD 25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical, following receipt of all regulatory clearances, the healthcare company announced. The merger melds St. Jude’s strength in heart failure devices, catheters and defibrillators with St. Jude’s prowess in coronary intervention value repair. St. Jude bolstered its heart failure business a little over a year ago with the purchase of Thoratec for USD 3 billion. Some of the major players operating in this market are

Abbott Vascular

SciTech

Boston Scientific Corporation

Minvasys

Medinol Ltd

iVascular SLU

Elixir Medical Corporation

Inspire MD

Stentys SA

Hexacath

Medtronic

Andramed GmbH

Cordis Corporation

Orbusneich

Eurocor GmbH

Comed B.V.

Endocor GmbH

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Amaranth Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Others: Degania Silicone Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., InSitu Technologies Inc., Alvimedica, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, AMG International GmbH, Arthesys, Lepu Medical, Translumina GmbH, Accura, Svelte Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG and, Eucatech AG among other companies. The global coronary stent market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

The Global coronary stents market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of type, the global coronary stents market is segmented into

Dual therapy stent

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

Bio-engineered stent

Bare metal stent

The drug eluting stent market is segmented into

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

Also, based on drug, the market is segmented into

Paclitaxel

Limus-Based Drugs

DES is gaining popularity as it is a non-invasive procedure and also it reducing the incidence of stent due to its ability to release anti-proliferative drug that avoids neointimal proliferation.

BVS is expected to grow exponentially in future due to its ability to restore vasomotor function, increasing future treatment options, and helping avoid future complications with permanent devices.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Also the market is segmented on the basis of end-user, into

Hospitals

Cardiac Centres

Based on geography, the coronary stents market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World.

The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the medical coronary stent market followed by Europe and APAC.

However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in forecast period.

