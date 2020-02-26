Demand for Displaying Targeted Marketing Messages among Retail Players to Speed up Digital Signage Deployment

The rising significance of digital technologies in infrastructural developments in several emerging markets has opened up new, exciting vistas in customer engagement. Digital signage is one of the promising technologies that have created new medium of interaction with consumers in outdoor environments. Companies with considerable marketing clout and capable of large IT spending are leveraging the potential of the technology, notable in the form of kiosks. Not just big deployments, the use of digital signage is fast emerging among small and medium-sized business owners, notably restaurants and educational institutions, to meet a variety messaging needs for customers and clients. Governments fin several countries have been using this for various purposes such as informing and guiding citizens are contributing to the growth of the digital signage market. The end users enamored by the flexibility of content update in real time and significant cost savings, spent previously in physical advertisement such as flyers and leaflets, are looking to leverage the potential of the technology.

The growing demand of LED technologies, chiefly attributed to their declining price, is expected to bolster the deployment of digital signage. The rising popularity of video walls and the advent of innovative formats, such as outdoor menu boards and curved displays, are prominent trends unlocking new avenues. The global digital signage market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2022, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR). Bustling with opportunities, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$34.67 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Which industries are projected to witness substantial uptake of digital signage?

The major application sectors of digital signage are corporate, education, healthcare, entertainment, retail, transportation, and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). Of these, the retail sector has witnessed a significant uptake of digital signage in recent years. The deployment of digital signage has equipped them various capabilities, such as remote updating of content and collecting useful customer data for creating targeted messages. Furthermore, the growing focus on businesses in the retail industry to adopt omni-channel approach in marketing and further merging that with mobile commerce proves to be a compelling proposition to boost revenue.

The lack of clarity in measuring the return on investment among various end users is a key challenge hampering the deployment to an extent. Nevertheless, in recent years, they are aligning their ROI with the benefits to address this concern.

Meanwhile, vendors are likely to explore lucrative opportunities in the rapidly rising demand for various digital signage offerings among the BFSI and transportation industries.

In recent years, developing and developed countries are witnessing the demand for vertical displays in digital signage. The vast demand for these is being mainly observed among numerous quick service restaurants and retail players. To address this, Exceptional 3D, a Florida-based prominent provider of glasses-free 3-D display and digital signage technology has in September, 2017 launched three 3-D displays for digital signage. The kiosks supporting these display technologies allow ultra-thin viewing experience and they can be integrated with media players. The company also announced that it is likely to train end-users to facilitate deployment and use.

Which regions are predicted to exhibit noticeable demand for digital signage offerings?

Some of the regional markets for digital signage are North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Latin America, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Among these, North America is expected to account for the dominant growth for the digital signage market. The burgeoning deployment of this technology in the retail and transportation sectors is fueling the regional market. The vast present of prominent vendors of the software and hardware related to digital signage and advancements made in imaging technology, such as 3D display, are the crucial factors stoking the demand among several end-use industries. According to TMR, the regional market is projected to rise at a significant CAGR of 11.10% from 2017 to 2022.