Dental Practice Management Software Market Outlook to 2025 | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Carestream Dental LLC,Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax LLC, Dovetail Dental Software, Epic Systems Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc.

FEB 2019,USA NEWS- Global Dental Practice Management Software Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025.Global Dental Practice Management Software Market valued approximately USD 1.63 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing number of geriatric disease patient worldwide is the major factors which is driving the growth in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market.

Top manufactureres: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Carestream Dental LLC,Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax LLC, Dovetail Dental Software, Epic Systems Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc. and so on

Growing awareness about the oral health and increase in dental disease globally, government support and venture capital funds may help in the growth of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market. Dental Practice Management Software is a software which can be used for treatment planning, clinical charting, patient scheduling, electronic prescriptions, billing, insurance claims, providing business solutions to hospitals and dental clinics, and facilitate easy workflow and practices. Some other value-added features are online appointment services, patient communication, and accounting

The regional analysis of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Scheduling software

Patient communication software

Invoice/Billing software

Payment processing software

Insurance management

Dental charting

Others

By Delivery Mode:Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By Deployment:On Premise

Cloud Based

By Application:Patient Management & Billing

Clinical

By End-use:Dental Clinic

Hospitals Clinical

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs. Key Questions Answered in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

 What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2024?

Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?tegies adopted by the market players?

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

