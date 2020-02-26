Driving Innovation: Global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025
In the past year, blockchain has become a controversial global phenomenon, with the technology perceived as either a solution for whatever ails society or “rat poison squared” as Warren Buffet describes Bitcoin. In 2018, we are witnessing the launch of blockchains carrying commercial traffic and moving beyond proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations, though the selected applications have yet to demonstrate the capacity and scale of credit card networks. Blockchain-powered international trade finance coming online is just one example. The blockchain ecosystem is replete with innovating startups prompted by amazing cryptocurrency valuations. Blockchain entrepreneurs find a reason to tokenize anything and everything and move quickly toward an initial coin offering (ICO), the largest of which recently exceeded $4 billion, though funds were denominated in another cryptocurrency, Ethereum.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications development in United States, Europe and China.The key players covered in this study
Barclays
BigchainDB
Block Array
ConsenSys
Digital Asset Holdings
Ericsson
Ethereum
Everledger
Evernym
Factom
Filament
Guardtime
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Mavenir Systems
Microsoft
Mobivity
Omega Grid
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchains
Private Blockchains
Semi-Private or Hybrid Blockchains
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Company Enterprises
Middle and Small Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain for Enterprise Applications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.