E-commerce Payment Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-commerce Payment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. E-commerce Payment will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1455200 million by 2023, from US$ 786500 million in 2017.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

The E-commerce Payment Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Segmentation by application:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-commerce Payment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-commerce Payment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-commerce Payment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-commerce Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-commerce Payment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The data from the top players in the global E-commerce Payment market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global E-commerce Payment market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

Some of the Points cover in Global E-commerce Payment Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-commerce Payment Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 E-commerce Payment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 E-commerce Payment Segment by Type

2.2.1 WIFI

2.2.2 Bluetooth

2.3 E-commerce Payment Consumption by Type

Chapter Three: Global E-commerce Payment by Players

3.1 Global E-commerce Payment Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global E-commerce Payment Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-commerce Payment Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global E-commerce Payment Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global E-commerce Payment Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: E-commerce Payment by Regions

4.1 E-commerce Payment by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-commerce Payment Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global E-commerce Payment Value by Regions

4.2 Americas E-commerce Payment Consumption Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas E-commerce Payment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas E-commerce Payment Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas E-commerce Payment Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas E-commerce Payment Consumption by Type

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC E-commerce Payment Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC E-commerce Payment Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC E-commerce Payment Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC E-commerce Payment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC E-commerce Payment Consumption by Application…..& More

