eSports Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

eSports can be termed as the electronic sports, professional video gaming or pro-gaming. It is an advanced form of competitive video gaming with competition at a professional level and in an organized format with a specific goal. The majority of the eSports played are team based games played in leagues or tournaments throughout the year. The industry generates revenue from revenue streams such as Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticket Sales, Merchandising, Media Rights Revenues and Tournament Winnings. Sponsorship & Advertising being the major revenue contributor accounts for three-fourths of total revenue of the industry.

eSports has garnered huge base of enthusiasts world over and economy of the industry is expected to witness growth spurt in the near term. Growth of the global eSports market is propelled by increasing adoption of smartphones, broadcasting and media rights, growing number of millennial and increasing market awareness. However, the market faces several challenges due to absence of eSport governance, lack of interaction and personalization on existing platforms and intellectual property issues.

The report “Global eSports Market – (By Revenue Stream – Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticket Sales, Merchandising & Others; By Region- North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global eSports market with coverage on major revenue streams such as Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticket Sales, Merchandising & Others. Future forecasts of eSports market overall and across various revenue streams has been provided in the report till 2024. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global eSports market include Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Disney Interactive Studios, Inc., Valve Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global eSports market.

