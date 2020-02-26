Explore Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market – Overview: Molded fiber pulp edge protectors also known as molded fiber pulp end caps are used as vibration and shock absorber for several packaging applications. Molded fiber pulp edge protectors are extensively used for applications such as electronic goods, automotive parts, household goods, etc. which need better protection from damage. However, molded fiber pulp edge protectors has seen widespread use as it is environment friendly packaging with excellent vibration dampening and cushioning properties. In addition, molded fiber pulp edge protectors offer reliable protection of products against damage caused by impacts during transportation and storage.

Furthermore, molded fiber pulp edge protectors has better grip, shock absorbing and elasticity properties. Molded fiber pulp edge protectors can be considered as a cost effective medium for protective packaging due to its low disposal cost, minimum inventory and warehousing costs, and easy manufacturing process. Molded fiber pulp edge protectors packaging provides downsizing by maintaining sufficient product to package ratio, thereby reducing the overall packaging and additional layer in packaging. All these above aspects have positively impacted the molded fiber pulp edge protectors market during the forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market – Dynamics: Molded fiber pulp edge protectors provide product protection during shipments. They are ecofriendly and recyclable. Raw material cost for molded fiber pulp edge protectors is very less expensive compared to other packaging materials like Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), PE (Polyethylene) and others. Along with recycled paperboard and newsprint, natural fibers like bamboo and other cellulosic materials are used in production of molded fiber pulp edge protectors to enhance their strength and efficiency. In addition, growing automobile sector in developing economies across the globe is driving the demand for molded fiber pulp edge protectors market.

Molded fiber pulp edge protectors are mainly used to storage or shipment of automotive parts. Furthermore, molded fiber pulp edge protectors are good shock absorbents. Ease of disposing post usage is the attractive feature driving the preference for molded fiber pulp edge protectors. The scarcity of raw materials such as natural fibers or paperboard and news prints due to environmental regulations (E.g. policies related to deforestation) are restraining the global molded fiber pulp edge protectors market. Moreover, molded fiber pulp edge protectors is not well suited for the packaging of certain applications such as furniture, televisions, cold chain shippers etc. which require the unique cushioning abilities of expanded polystyrene.

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market – Segmentation: The global molded fiber pulp edge protectors market is segmented by molded pulp type, by and by end use industry. The pricing for molded fiber pulp edge protectors has being done based on molded pulp type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market Segmented By Molded Pulp Type- Transfer Molded, Processed Pulp, Thick Wall Pulp, Thermoformed Fiber/Thin Wall; By Applications- Electronic Goods, Automotive Parts, Food & Beverages, Household Goods, Others;

Molded fiber pulp edge protectors are mainly used for electronic goods and automotive parts applications which is preferred by consumers.

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market – Regional Overview: The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the markets for molded fiber pulp edge protectors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics in the emerging economies like China and India. North America molded fiber pulp edge protectors market is anticipated to witness steady growth. The Middle East & Africa molded fiber pulp edge protectors market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Edge Protectors Market – Key Players: A few of the key players in the molded fiber pulp edge protectors market are UFP Technologies, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pton Molded Fiber Products Co., Ltd, Henry Molded Products Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, etc.

The report on molded fiber pulp edge protectors market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report molded fiber pulp edge protectors market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Molded fiber pulp edge protectors market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global molded fiber pulp edge protectors market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows – North America, Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

