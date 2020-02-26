First Aid Kit Market is Predict to Grow at a high CAGR 4.7% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, United State, Feb 14, 2019] –The market research report is a perfect tool for digging deep into critical aspects of the global First Aid Kit market and closely understanding factors that influence its growth. Our research analysts are experienced enough to provide you the right information about the global First Aid Kit market to help your business propel forward in the coming years. What makes us different from other market researchers is our high level of analysis that helps you to identify key opportunities available in the global First Aid Kit market. The report provides every bit of information about the global First Aid Kit market related to major market segments, vendor landscape, geographical growth, and other significant factors.

The global First Aid Kit market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

Major Companies: Acme United, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, ZEE, Certified Safety, Cintas, REI, Lifeline, Honeywell, Tender, St John, Beiersdorf, Hartmann, Safety First Aid, Lifesystems, First Aid Holdings, Firstar, KANGLIDI, Yunnan Baiyao, Longbow

A first aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment for use in giving first aid, and can be put together for the purpose by an individual or organization or purchased complete. There is a wide variation in the contents of first aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together, the differing first aid requirements of the area where it may be used and variations in legislation or regulation in a given area.

As an useful and convenient tool needed in emergency, first aid kit are widely produced and sold worldwide, especially in developed countries such as United States, Japan, Germany and etc. Currently, Europe is the largest consumption market of first aid kit worldwide, driven by the wide awareness of the necessity of having a first aid kit at home or when going outside. Consumption market of first aid kit in United States and Japan are also quite remarkable. However, market in these regions is already mature, and doesn’t grow that fast any longer. Consumption market in developing countries and regions are regarded as emerging market of first aid kit and the main market growth driven factor in the following decade.

In summary, there is still market space of first aid kit, especially in emerging market; and the market is still promising to some extent. But it is suggested that new enterprises should not enter the market without technology or marketing channel advantages.

By Product: Common Type Kits, Special Type Kits

By Application: House &Office Hold, Transportation, Industrial & manufacturing facilities, Military, Outdoor, Sports, Others

