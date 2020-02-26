Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Outlook To 2025 By Top Key Players – Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG,  Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH,  Amcor Ltd.,  Sonoco Products Company

Industry Outlook :

Flexible Plastic is a material that show cases properties like high elasticity and abrasion resistance, but it lacks the property of solidity as like nylon plastic. Flexible Plastic is technically referred to as TPU-65A, which means flexibility defined by shore (unit to measure hardness) hardness of 65A. Flexible Plastics demand is growing due to; elasticity, good precision, cost effective, rubber-like aspect, silky, etc. Flexible Plastic is finding application in packaging industry due to; reduced cost due to better processing techniques, availability of wide variety of material depending of use, useful way for preserving and distributing packaged food items, beverages, pharmaceutical products & other products, increases shelf life of products, technical advancement in the field of digital printing, increase in number of people using processed, packaged & precooked food, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Pack Type the market is segmented into Bags, Tubes, Sachet & Pouches, Films & Wraps and Others (Squeezable Bottles, Liquid Packaging); by Material Type the market is segmented into Polypropylene, Cast Polypropylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polyamide, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polystyrene, BOPET, BOPP and Polyethylene; and by End-Use the market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Tabaco Products, Industrial and Institutional and Personal Care Products.

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific region is leading the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market and seen to grow during the forecasted period.

Top Key Players :

Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Mondi Group plc., Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation and Berry Global Group Inc.Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG , Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Mondi Group plc., Bemis Company Inc. , Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group In

Some of the key questions :

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

