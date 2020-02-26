Gesture Recognition Market Technology Progress and Analysis 2019 to 2025

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.

The development of motion control gaming, have a positive outlook on gesture recognition market size during forecasted years. Some of the major gaming console manufacturers, such as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have motion controllers in their product line, for example, Microsoft developed Kinect that works as a motion controller as well as a gesture recognition device. Similarly, Sony’s PlayStation Move can be used with its PlayStation Eye camera, and up to four such motion controllers can be connected at once to enable multi-player gaming. The application of motion controllers in gaming helps users control a game using natural hand gestures. Motion controllers can be considered as the first step toward gesture recognition for gaming.

The Global Gesture Recognition Market size is likely to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2025. It is poised to post a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies are: ArcSoft,Crunchfish,eyeSight Technologies,Intel,Microsoft,PointGrab,Samsung,SoftKinetic,Sony

One of the emerging trends spurring the growth prospects for this market is the development of power-free gesture recognitions. The University of Washington is working on a technology named AllSee, which uses wireless signals to derive power that helps detect gestures. The sensors used in the device work via wireless transmissions and can distinguish between gestures based on the change in amplitude of the signals. The same university has also been developing SideSwipe, by using the reflected global system for mobile communication signals of a smartphone to power gesture recognition. Such technologies can also be integrated with other consumer electronic devices, thereby reducing power consumption.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Gesture Recognition Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Gesture Recognition Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Gesture Recognition Market.

Gesture Recognition Market, by Types:

2D Gesture Recognition

3D Gesture Recognition

Gesture Recognition Market, by Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

