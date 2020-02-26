Global Antibody Library Technologies Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2025

Collaborations and cross-licensing are the key strategies adopted by a majority of players in the global antibody library technologies market. In a new publication titled Antibody Library Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024, the analysts at Persistence Market Research have observed that antibodies being a most successful biotechnology drug class, pharmaceutical companies are striving to add antibodies to their pipeline in order to alleviate patent cliff.

While studying the various market segments the expert team of analysts have noted that North America represents the most lucrative regional market, followed by Europe and APAC. Another key observation is that despite phage display being the fastest growing technology, yeast display system is becoming a choice of technology due to the improved quality of MAB obtained through it. This report provides useful information regarding transitions in the business value proposition of key players. For instance, MorphoSys AG has set a goal to build the most valuable biopharmaceutical pipeline in the biotech industry and in line with this, the company is shifting its focus from technology licensing to drug development.

Major deals in the global antibody library technologies market

In August 2016, Italy-based biotechnology company Philogen entered into a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. – a Johnson & Johnson Company

In April 2016, Adimab LLC announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

In January 2016, Adimab LLC licensed its proprietary antibody libraries to Merck KGaA, under which Merck will internalize the Adimab technology and apply it broadly across its R&D programs

Why are Antibody Libraries not widely perceived as research reagents?

Although the antibodies selected by in vitro method are very powerful, the technology is not widely perceived as a valuable research reagent. The primary reason is a patent situation, which limits the use of this technology to high margin therapeutic markets. In contrast, classical hybridoma technology was never patented and thus achieved widespread acceptance in academics as well as for commercial purposes within a short period of time. However, some of the phage display patents are about to expire in the next few years while some have already expired, which may result in wide acceptance of the new technology. This technology is largely unnoticed by the research community due to the dominance of traditional hybridoma technology in most of the markets. For instance, some of the commercially available monoclonal antibodies are actually obtained by phage display screening but are reformatted to resemble murine antibodies.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Phage Display

Ribosome Display

Yeast Display

Mammalian Cell Display

By Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

The analysts have developed questionnaires for each node in the value chain to extract the required market information through primary research interviews. Persistence Market Research has adopted systematic exhaustive secondary research to analyze the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored in while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track market data. Secondary research includes various company websites, annual reports, white papers and financial reports, while paid publications for research include Factiva, GBI, Genios and Meltwaters.

Company Profiles

MorphoSys AG

Dyax Corp.

Abzena Plc.

XOMA Corporation

AvantGen Inc.

Creative-biolabs

AbCheck s.r.o.

Philogen S.p.A.

Adimab LLC

Invenra Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc.

Abwiz Bio Inc.

Abgent Inc. (WuXi AppTec company)

Vaccinex Inc.

AxioMx Inc.

Others

