Global Burial Insurance Market 2019 Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Burial Insurance Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Burial Insurance is a very old type of life insurance which is paid out upon death to cover final expenses, such as the cost of a funeral.
Scope of the Report:
The global Burial Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Burial Insurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Burial Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Burial Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Gerber Life
Foresters
Allianz Life
AIG
American National
Assurity
Transamerica
Americo
Baltimore Life
AAA
State Farm
PIB Holding
Sagicor Life
Mutual Of Omaha
United Home Life
Zurich Insurance
American Continental
Royal Neighbors of America
Fidelity Life
New York Life
Metlife
Prudential
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Level Death Benefit
Modified or Graded Death Benefit
Guaranteed Acceptance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Over 50
Over 60
Over 70
Over 80
