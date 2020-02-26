Global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

People buy a variety of Christmas lights and Christmas decorations to add glamor to the festival at Christmas. Christmas decorations including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

In 2017, the Christmas Lightings revenue was US$ 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be US$ 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

The worldwide market for Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 7590 million US$ in 2024, from 6180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Kingtree

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Festive Productions Ltd

Hilltop

BLACHERE ILLUMINATION

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial Christmas Trees

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Decorations

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

