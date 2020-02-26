Global Construction Aggregates Market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 565.8 Bn by the end of 2026

Recycled Construction Aggregates to Fabricate Attractive Revenue Generation Channels

Aggregate recycling, which involves breaking, removing, and crushing existing aggregates into the materials of specified quality and size, will potentially register higher traction. As the process of aggregate recycling preserves the natural resources intact, offering efficiency in terms of both cost and energy. In a nutshell, growing demand for recycled construction aggregates is expected to efficiently conserve diminishing resources of urban aggregates, and effectively help local governments meet the production targets.

Recycling of used inorganic construction materials, being a prominent trend within developed regional markets at present, is projected to boost the current scenario over the next few years. While European countries have been spearheading the recycled aggregates production, other countries such as North America, Latin America, and Oceania countries are anticipated to enhance recycling practices, especially of the inorganic construction materials. However, inadequate government initiatives in the developing regions such as India, China, and Africa will remain a longstanding factor hampering the market growth in terms of recycling of construction demolition waste. Recycled aggregates is increasingly being considered as an effective alternative to conventional ones, and the growing popularity is chiefly attributed to increasing inclination of consumers as well as manufacturers, towards sustainability.

Thriving Infrastructure & Residential Sectors Continue to Build Growth Path for Construction Aggregate Manufacturers

The infrastructure sector currently accounts for a sizeable market value share of more than 40%, followed by the residential sector with around 25% share. Expanding government investments towards rail and road infrastructure projects, are presumed to extend strong support to the sales of construction aggregates. Projects such as remodelling of old airports and development of new airport structures, will also continue to drive growth of the market in next eight years. Substantial revenue generation opportunities will reportedly spring up in developing regions, as governments are introducing a wide range of residential programs and housing schemes. Industrial players are striving for augmented market shares by targeting regional markets for expansion.

Among product types, crushed stone is estimated to hold a significantly large share of the total market revenue, owing to exponential infrastructure development. Sand is also one of the key product types; however, manufactured sand appears to gradually replace natural sand over the assessment period. As commodity prices have moved towards stability, a slew of sustainable market opportunities have cropped up in the recent past. This has been translating into a positive growth outlook for various regional markets operating in the construction industry. As a majority of regional governments are initiating hefty investments in infrastructural development, it is most likely that the demand for construction aggregates will maintain a growing trajectory in next few years.

In terms of value, the global revenue of construction aggregates market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 565.8 Bn by the end of 2026. Over an eight year projection period 2018-2026, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2028, reflecting robust growth prospects in upcoming decade.

Exploding industrialization and urbanization will continue to create high demand prospects in China, test of Asia Pacific, and rapidly thriving economies in South East Asia. China will however remain the global leader throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026. Furthermore, developing regions such as Middle East & Africa, and Latin America will reportedly represent low-volume high-growth markets, owing to rapid growth of the construction industry and increasing number of organizational tie-ups.