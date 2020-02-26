Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Premium market research report on “Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Outlook 2023” is available on “Analytical Research Cognizance”.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digitally Printed Wallpaper market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Digitally Printed Wallpaper will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1590 million by 2023, from US$ 1410 million in 2017.

Digitally printed wallpaper refer to murals are printed by digital style, with ultimate scaleabilty and vast color range. Colors and backgrounds can be tweaked to customer specifications from solid color, wood grain, paint drips to camouflage.

On the basis of region, digitaliy printed wallpaper is more popular in Europe than other regions. Europe is the largest market segment of digitaliy printed wallpaper, with a consumption market share nearly 46.52% in 2017, followed by North America with a consumption market share nearly 29.80% in 2017.

The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Non-woven Type

Pure Paper Type

Vinyl-based Type

Others

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

A.S. Création

Fathead, LLC.

KOROSEAL Interior Products

Asheu

York Wallcoverings

Brewster

Hollywood Monster

Flavor Paper

Roysons Corporation

Yulan Wallcoverings

Topli Decorative Materials

Coshare

Best Advertising

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digitally Printed Wallpaper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digitally Printed Wallpaper players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digitally Printed Wallpaper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digitally Printed Wallpaper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

