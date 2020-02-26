Global Driver Alert Systems Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Driver Alert Systems Market (Alert Type – Steering & Seat Vibration, Sound Alert, and Other Alert Types; Component – Cameras, Sensors, and Other Components; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles; Supplier – OEMs, and Aftermarket): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global driver alert systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. According to the research, it is found that both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert. The latest launched driver alert system by the OEMs is Driver Alert Control, Fatigue Detection System, and Driver Monitoring System while aftermarket driver’s alert systems include Anti Sleep Pilot, Takata SafeTrak, and Nap Zapper. Nap Zapper is the most common aftermarket solution, the driver can wear on his head and used to detect specific movements of the driver and responded by a loud alarm.

Advanced Safety Technologies in the Automotive Industry is Fueling the Growth of the Driver Alert Systems Market

The growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident as well as adoption the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry is fueling the growth of the driver alert systems market. In addition, many IoT based technology has been developed by OEMs to detect the driver alertness such as IoT based sensor, the camera used to detect eye gaze, measures level of distraction and drowsiness of the driver. For instance, in 2018, a retrofittable driver status monitor had been launched by the DENSO Corporation. In which the IoT based camera used to detect distractions, drowsiness, sleep, and inappropriate posture. If the camera detects any of one in this situation, the monitor voice alert to the driver. The main objective of this monitor is to avoid the accident.

On the other hand, increasing production as well as the sale of the vehicle, which in turn, boosting the demand of the driver alert systems market. However, the high cost of the system is the major factor hampering the growth of the market. Another factor that hindering the growth of the market is sensor breakdown in the harsh environment. Moreover, many companies are focusing on the development of the low cost driver alert system. Furthermore, the increasing number of key players for the development of new technology offers favorable opportunities in this market.

Europe Holds the Largest Market Share in Global Driver Alert Systems Market

Based on the region, the global driver alert systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, Europe holds the largest market share due to increasing safety awareness as well as growing development of the advanced technology for the alert of the driver by the number of players in this market. On the other side, the developing countries in the Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are the major exporter in the automotive industry and hold the second-largest market share in the driver alert systems market due to the increasing production of the vehicle as compared to the other region. Moreover, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing demand for the driver alert system.

The report on the global driver alert systems market covers segments such as alert type, component, vehicle type, and supplier. On the basis of alert type, the sub-markets include steering & seat vibration, sound alert, and other alert types. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include cameras, sensors, and other components. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. On the basis of supplier, the sub-markets include OEMs, and aftermarket.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as STONAKAM CO., LTD., Magna International Inc., Daimler AG, DENSO Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Faurecia, Ford Motor Company, Johnson Controls Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., and Continental AG.

