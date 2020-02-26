Global Earth Moving Equipment Market Scenario, Overview & Forecast 2025

The analysts have observed that market players are adopting a solution oriented approach and are emphasizing on strengthening partnerships with sales and distribution partners for better output. Major players in the market are focused on shifting their production bases to Asia Pacific owing to increasing construction activities in the region. While considering the various segments covered in this report, the expert team of analysts have observed that the crawler/wheeled/compact loaders segment by product type is likely to dominate the market over the assessment period. However, the backhoe loaders segment is expected to grow at an attractive CAGR over the forecast period. While examining the global earth moving equipment market, the analysts have noticed that APAC and North America are expected to hold a relatively high volume and value share respectively. Among all regions APAC is anticipated to witness a relatively high volume CAGR during the period 2017 to 2025, followed by North America and Latin America.

Manufacturers in this market are entering into long-term strategic partnerships with component suppliers and this may provide growth opportunities for the earth moving equipment manufacturers. Studying market trends and consumer demand patterns to continuously evolve in product offerings and ensure uninterrupted revenue generation is the primary approach taken by manufacturers in the global earth moving equipment market.

Extensive primary research is the main focus of this report

The Product Manager of an earth moving equipment manufacturing company based in Europe explained in an exclusive interview with Persistence Market Research that the earth moving equipment industry in UK and Germany is a strong performer whereas Southern Europe will remain a bit weak. However, owing to the Brexit impact, there will be fluctuating demand for earth moving equipment in the UK. The Sales Director of an APAC based earth moving equipment manufacturing company said that China and India are the major shareholders in the Asia Pacific earth moving equipment market owing to increasing construction activities coupled with huge government investment in new transport infrastructure. The Technical Representative of another APAC earth moving equipment manufacturing company said that with growing urbanization, smart earth moving equipment will be required in future for faster and efficient work.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Crawler/Wheeled Excavators

Mini Excavators

Backhoe Loaders

Crawler/Wheeled/Compact Loaders

Skid Steer Loaders

Bull Dozers/Crawler Tractors

Wheeled Tractors

Motor Graders

By Region

North America

Latin America

MEA

Europe

APAC

Company Profiles

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment

Liebherr Group

Deere & Company

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

