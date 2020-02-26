Global eDiscovery Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global eDiscovery Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Electronic Discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, EDiscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the eDiscovery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, North America has been the largest eDiscovery market, accounting for more than 64% of the global revenue in 2017, whereas the sales in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period. Various factors that have influenced the eDiscovery market in North America in the recent past include change in policies after the election of Donald Trump as the President, high-paced technological advancements, and various other policy changes related to antitrust law.

The growth in Asia-Pacific market will be led by factors such as surge in digitalization within the legal sector, advancement in new data analytics and retrieving technologies by regional players, and the growth in investment in eDiscovery solutions.

The worldwide market for eDiscovery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Kcura Corporation

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

ICONECT Development

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Enterprises

Law Firms

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global eDiscovery market.

Chapter 1, to describe eDiscovery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of eDiscovery, with sales, revenue, and price of eDiscovery, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of eDiscovery, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, eDiscovery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe eDiscovery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global eDiscovery Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global eDiscovery Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America eDiscovery by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe eDiscovery by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific eDiscovery by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America eDiscovery by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa eDiscovery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global eDiscovery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global eDiscovery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: eDiscovery Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

