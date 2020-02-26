Global Electric Guitar Business Revenue Market Share in 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Electric Guitar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Electric guitars are a type of guitars in which strumming the strings themselves is not the primary source of the sound. Rather, the vibrations caused by the movement of the strings are captured and magnified electronically in order to produce a louder output. The sound of an electric guitar can also be electrically modified, since an electrical representation of the vibration of the string is produced in electric guitars. This can then be modulated with the help of dials and other controls on the electric guitar as well as pedals. This is the primary factor distinguishing electric guitars from acoustic guitars; the sound produced by the latter comes directly from the vibration of the strings and thus can’t be modulated electronically.

Scope of the Report:

United States electric guitar market size was valued at around USD 373.59 million in 2016. APAC countries such as China, India, and South Korea currently have a low penetration rate but are expected to emerge as an attractive opportunity for vendors to venture during this period. The region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for electric guitars globally

The global Electric Guitar industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The four largest operators account for about 65.11% of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.

The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and high standards of living have motivated individuals to spend more on leisure activities. It has led to a rise in the sales of musical instruments such as guitars, pianos, and keyboards. To capitalize on the market demand, vendors are predicted to focus more on the frequent changes in consumer preferences presented by the market. Established vendors are likely to scale up their investments in branding and expanding their collection of existing electric guitars, as well as acquiring new players.

The worldwide market for Electric Guitar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 560 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Guitar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Body

Semi-Hollow Body

Hollow Body

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional Performance

Learning and Training

Individual Amateurs

