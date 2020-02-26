Global Fluid Coolers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Fluid Coolers Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

Fluid Coolers are air/water heat exchangers, which cool water by using ambient air. Axial fans make the air circulate through the coil, with very low energy demand.

The global Fluid Coolers market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluid Coolers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluid Coolers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GENERAL

CP Auto Products (Derale)

Modine Manufacturing Company

Daikin

Krack

Schneider

Thermal Care

KeepRite Refrigeration

HTPG (Witt)

GCI

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products

Profroid

CANCOIL THERMAL CORPORATION

RefPlus

AIR/TAK

Technical Systems

Dectron

Direct Coil

SPX Cooling

Euro Cold

AAON

Althermo

Turmoil

Fibreflow Cooling Towers

Kool-Air

SYS-KOOL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Evaporative Coolers

Dry Air Cooler

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Medical

Others

