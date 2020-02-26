Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Outlook 2023– Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financ

Permanent Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.

Permanent Life Insurance Market 2018 Global Size, Industry Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Permanent Life Insurance market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Permanent Life Insurance business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Permanent Life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Report.

• Allianz

• AXA

• Generali

• Ping An Insurance

• China Life Insurance

• Prudential PLC

• Munich Re

• Zurich Insurance

• Nippon Life Insurance

• Japan Post Holdings

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Metlife

• Manulife Financial

• CPIC

• Chubb

• AIG

• Aviva

• Allstate

• Swiss RE

• Prudential Financial

• Travelers

• AIA

• Aflac

• Legal & General

This study considers the Permanent Life Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023

• Non-participating Whole Life

• Participating Whole Life

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023

• Agency

• Brokers

• Bancassurance

• Digital & Direct Channels

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Permanent Life Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Permanent Life Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Non-participating Whole Life

2.2.2 Participating Whole Life

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Permanent Life Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agency

2.4.2 Brokers

2.4.3 Bancassurance

2.4.4 Digital & Direct Channels

2.5 Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Permanent Life Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Permanent Life Insurance by Regions

4.1 Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Permanent Life Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Permanent Life Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Permanent Life Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Permanent Life Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Permanent Life Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Allianz

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Allianz Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Allianz News

11.2 AXA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 AXA Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AXA News

11.3 Generali

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 Generali Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Generali News

11.4 Ping An Insurance

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Ping An Insurance Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ping An Insurance News

11.5 China Life Insurance

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 China Life Insurance Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 China Life Insurance News

11.6 Prudential PLC

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Prudential PLC Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Prudential PLC News

11.7 Munich Re

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 Munich Re Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Munich Re News

11.8 Zurich Insurance

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Zurich Insurance Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Zurich Insurance News

11.9 Nippon Life Insurance

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Nippon Life Insurance Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance News

11.10 Japan Post Holdings

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Permanent Life Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Japan Post Holdings Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Japan Post Holdings News

11.11 Berkshire Hathaway

11.12 Metlife

11.13 Manulife Financial

11.14 CPIC

11.15 Chubb

11.16 AIG

11.17 Aviva

11.18 Allstate

11.19 Swiss RE

11.20 Prudential Financial

11.21 Travelers

11.22 AIA

11.23 Aflac

11.24 Legal & General

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Researchobjectives

To study and analyze the global Permanent Life Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Permanent Life Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Permanent Life Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Permanent Life Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Permanent Life Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

