Global Personal Identity Management Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018-2025
This report studies the global Personal Identity Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Personal Identity Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Mobile devices are becoming the preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, social networking, application downloads, and transactions. Therefore, the security of mobile devices is becoming a priority for individual consumers and enterprises alike, leading to an increased adoption of personal identity management solutions. Personal identity management broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hackers, online identity theft, and accidental loss.
North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are driving the growth of the Personal identity management market in the region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals such as public utilities and many others are expected to increase investments in Personal Identity Management applications.
In 2017, the global Personal Identity Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Vmware
CA Technologies
Microsoft
Oracle
Okta
Hitachi Id Systems
Dell
NetIQ
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Telecom and IT
Retail and CPG
Energy and Utilities
Education
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life sciences
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Personal Identity Management in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Personal Identity Management Manufacturers
Personal Identity Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Personal Identity Management Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
