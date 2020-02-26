Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market to Record Study Growth by 2025

This report studies the global Plant Asset Management (PAM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Plant Asset Management (PAM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A PAM system manages and monitors the fixed assets of a company, which are used in the production process. PAM gives better control over the production process and enhances the efficiency and productivity of an organization. It also generates real-time data of assets, which enables officials to take an informed decision. The real-time data generated by a PAM system can also be used to identify signs of failure, ensuring that plant productivity is not hit due to machine downtime.

The production asset segment is expected to dominate the global plant asset management market during the forecast period. It is important to maintain the health of assets, especially production assets which are continuously used. The low performance of these assets hampers the production process. This leads to high adoption of plant asset management solutions to improve the efficiency and performance. However, the market for the automation asset segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of automation for performing complex manufacturing processes and reducing human errors in process and discrete industries around the world.

In 2017, the global Plant Asset Management (PAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Applied Material

Dassault Systemes

Endress+Hauser

GE Digital

Hitachi

IBM

IFS

Petrofac

SAP

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Production Assets

Automation Assets

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical Device

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Plant Asset Management (PAM) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Manufacturers

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

