Global Position Sensors Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Position Sensors Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Linear position sensor is one of the most commonly used sensors for position sensing. Linear position sensors are considered as an ideal solution for providing accurate, reliable, as well as high-resolution position measurement. The global Position Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Position Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Position Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ams AG (Germany)

Honeywell International (US)

MTS Systems Corporation (US)

Renishaw (UK)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Allegro MicroSystems (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Infineon (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

Bourns (US)

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Germany) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Photoelectric

Linear

Proximity

Rotary Segment by Application

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

Electronics & Semiconductors

Packaging

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Position Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Position Sensors

1.2 Position Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Position Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Photoelectric

1.2.3 Linear

1.2.4 Proximity

1.2.5 Rotary

1.3 Position Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Position Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Military & Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronics & Semiconductors

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3 Global Position Sensors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Position Sensors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Position Sensors Market Size

1.4.1 Global Position Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Position Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Position Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Position Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Position Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Position Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Position Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Position Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Position Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Position Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Position Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Position Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Position Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Position Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Position Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Position Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Position Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Position Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Position Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Position Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Position Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Position Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Position Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Position Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Position Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Position Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Position Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Position Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Position Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Position Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Position Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Position Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Position Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Position Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Position Sensors Business

7.1 ams AG (Germany)

7.1.1 ams AG (Germany) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ams AG (Germany) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell International (US)

7.2.1 Honeywell International (US) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell International (US) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MTS Systems Corporation (US)

7.3.1 MTS Systems Corporation (US) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MTS Systems Corporation (US) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Renishaw (UK)

7.4.1 Renishaw (UK) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Renishaw (UK) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

7.5.1 TE Connectivity (Switzerland) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TE Connectivity (Switzerland) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Vishay Intertechnology (US)

7.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology (US) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology (US) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Allegro MicroSystems (US)

7.7.1 Allegro MicroSystems (US) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Allegro MicroSystems (US) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

7.8.1 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Infineon (Germany)

7.9.1 Infineon (Germany) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Infineon (Germany) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

7.10.1 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Position Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Position Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Position Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Qualcomm Technologies (US)

7.12 Bourns (US)

7.13 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Germany)

8 Position Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Position Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Position Sensors

8.4 Position Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

