Global Power Transistors Market 2019-2026 – Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players |CAGR 4.4%
The new research from Global QYResearch on Power Transistors Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.
The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Power Transistors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Transistors
1.2 Power Transistors Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Transistors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Low-voltage FETs
1.2.3 IGBT modules
1.2.4 RF and microwave power
1.2.5 high-voltage FET power
1.2.6 IGBT power
1.3 Power Transistors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Power Transistors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Electronic Products
1.3.3 Automobile Entertainment Equipment
1.3.4 Other
1.3 Global Power Transistors Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Power Transistors Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Power Transistors Market Size
1.4.1 Global Power Transistors Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Power Transistors Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Power Transistors Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Power Transistors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Power Transistors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Power Transistors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Power Transistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Power Transistors Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Power Transistors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Power Transistors Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Power Transistors Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Power Transistors Production
3.4.1 North America Power Transistors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Power Transistors Production
3.5.1 Europe Power Transistors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Power Transistors Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Power Transistors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Power Transistors Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Power Transistors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Power Transistors Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Power Transistors Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Power Transistors Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Power Transistors Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Power Transistors Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Power Transistors Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Power Transistors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Power Transistors Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Power Transistors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Power Transistors Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Power Transistors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Power Transistors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Transistors Business
7.1 Fairchild Semiconductor
7.1.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Fairchild Semiconductor Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Infineon Technologies
7.2.1 Infineon Technologies Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Infineon Technologies Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 International Rectifier
7.3.1 International Rectifier Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 International Rectifier Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Mitsubishi Electric
7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 STMicroelectronics
7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Texas Instruments
7.6.1 Texas Instruments Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Texas Instruments Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Toshiba
7.7.1 Toshiba Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Toshiba Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Cuprite
7.8.1 Cuprite Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Cuprite Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Champion Microelectronic
7.9.1 Champion Microelectronic Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Champion Microelectronic Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Diodes
7.10.1 Diodes Power Transistors Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Power Transistors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Diodes Power Transistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Linear Integrated Systems
7.12 NXP Semiconductor
7.13 ON Semiconductor
7.14 Renesas Electronics
7.15 Semikron
7.16 Torex Semiconductors
7.17 Vishay
8 Power Transistors Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Power Transistors Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Transistors
8.4 Power Transistors Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Power Transistors Distributors List
9.3 Power Transistors Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Power Transistors Market Forecast
11.1 Global Power Transistors Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Power Transistors Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Power Transistors Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Power Transistors Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Power Transistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Power Transistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Power Transistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Power Transistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Power Transistors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Power Transistors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Power Transistors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Power Transistors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Power Transistors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Power Transistors Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Power Transistors Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
