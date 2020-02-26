Global Recliner Sofas Market by Investment Feasibility, Sales, Production, Manufacturers, Regions and Cost Structure and Forecast to 2025
A recliner sofa is a category of upholstery seaters that allow users to adjust the back- and leg rest to suit their preference. The key rationale behind the development of the mechanism that allows the conversion of the upright position of recliners to a reclined position is to increase the comfort level of consumers.
The global Recliner Sofas market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Recliner Sofas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recliner Sofas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- American Leather
- Anji Jinkun Furniture
- Ekornes, Haverty Furniture
- Jackson Furniture Industries
- Jaymar Furniture
- Klaussner Home Furnishing
- Macy’s
- Natuzzi
- Palliser Furniture Upholstery
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Single-Seater Recliner Sofas
- Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas
Segment by Application
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores
- E-Retailers
