Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

This report studies the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market. Vacuum Bottles are insulating storage bottles that greatly lengthens the time over which their contents remain hotter or cooler than the containers’ surroundings. There are double walls designed within one bottle and the gap between the two walls is partially evacuated of air, creating a near-vacuum which significantly reduces heat transfer by conduction or convection. Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles are vacuum bottles adopt stainless steels.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global stainless steel vacuum bottle industry, the industry structure is not so concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 10.88% sales revenue market share in 2016. Nanlong, which has 3.79% market share in 2016, is the leader in the stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. The manufacturers following Nanlong are Zojirushi and Shinetime, which respectively has 3.71% and 3.38% market share. The Nanlong is the leader of China stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. It sells a total of 191.1 million dollar stainless steel vacuum bottle products in the year of 2016.

Second, the global consumption of stainless steel vacuum bottle products rises up from 352.2 million units in 2012 to 428.1 million units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales market has a leap from 4521.5 m dollars to 5037.1 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the stainless steel vacuum bottle products in popularity of outdoor sports.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5690 million US$ in 2024, from 5120 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nanlong

Shinetime

Haers

Thermos

Zojirushi

Peacock

PMI

TIGER

Lock&Lock (Hana Cobi Plastic)

EMSA GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Children Products

Adult Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Households

Outdoors

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

