Global Wall Decor Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

Wall Décor is the art and science of enhancing the interior of a building to achieve a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the people using the space.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is one of the largest consumption regions of Wall Decor in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 35.56% the global market in 2016, while North America was 25.72%, and China is followed with the share about 14.52%.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target, Wal-Mart, Art.com, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Wall Decor market. Top 5 took up about 25.35% of the global market in 2016. Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target, Wal-Mart, Costco and Art.com, which are well-known retailers around the world.

The worldwide market for Wall Decor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 73400 million US$ in 2024, from 61600 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wall Decor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot

IKEA

Lowes

Target

Wal-Mart

Art.com

Costco

Ethan Allen

Franchise Concepts

Havertys

J.C. Penney

Kirkland

Kohls

Macys Inc.

Pier 1 Imports

Restoration Hardware

Sears

Williams-Sonoma

Wayfair Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wallpaper

Wall Mirrors

Wall Art

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Office & Business

Medical & Dental Facilities

Hotels & Spas

Restaurants, CaféS & Bars

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wall Decor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wall Decor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wall Decor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wall Decor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wall Decor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wall Decor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wall Decor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wall Decor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Wall Decor Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wall Decor by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Wall Decor by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wall Decor by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Wall Decor by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Wall Decor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wall Decor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wall Decor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Wall Decor Market Forecast (2019-2024)

