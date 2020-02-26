Global Water Heaters and Water Pumps Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2018 to 2023
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user applications. The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and application of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps.
Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for the water heater, solar water pump and domestic water systems with pumps segments, and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers total revenues. The report does not cover industrial water heating systems, industrial pumps or utility pumping/water equipment.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps, and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps.
Report Includes:
– 58 tables
– An overview of the global market for water heaters and water pumps
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023
– Coverage of various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user application industry
– Discussion of new technologies such as heat pump water heaters, solar water heaters with roof tanks and hybrid water heaters
– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including A.O. Smith, Rheem, American Water Heaters Co., Stiebel Eltron and Rinna
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definition
Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps
Global Market for Water Heaters by Type
Global Market for Water Heaters by Application
Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Type
Global Market for Solar Water Pumps by Application
Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Type
