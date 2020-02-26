Global Wood Pallet Market Key Takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Overview for “Wood Pallet Market” Research Report Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global residential Wood Pallet industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 58.69% sales revenue market share in 2016. The CHEP which has 42.07% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Wood Pallet industry. The manufacturers following CHEP are PalletOne and Kamps Pallets, which respectively has 7.17% and 2.47% market share globally.

Second, as for the Wood Pallet market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Wood Pallet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2024, from 9230 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wood Pallet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CHEP

PalletOne

Kamps Pallets

Inka-paletten

Pooling Partners

Falkenhahn AG

PECO

John Rock

Millwood

United Pallet Services

Pacific Pallet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Asia Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wood Pallet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wood Pallet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wood Pallet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wood Pallet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wood Pallet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wood Pallet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wood Pallet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

