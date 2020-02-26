Global Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coatings Active Ingredients Market Solutions, Services & Applications 2025

Development of eco-friendly active ingredients for wood preservative chemicals such as azoles, IPBC, permethrin etc. is one of the key strategies adopted by wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient manufacturers. The analysts of Persistence Market Research have recently published a new report on this market titled Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coatings Active Ingredient Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025. According to this report, APAC and North America were dominant markets in 2016 in terms of consumption. In the coming years, China is likely to emerge as a key production as well as consumption base in the global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market. Manufacturers in this market are involved in the research and development of environmentally friendly active ingredients. The analysts have observed that North America and APAC are expected to remain key regions in the global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market from the demand side throughout the forecast period. Significant market potential also exists in the growing markets of China, Germany and the U.S.

Wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market is strongly influenced by the growing construction industry and increasing manufacture of furniture

Growth in the global construction industry is anticipated to have a high impact on the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market over the forecast period. Demand for wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients is rising in non-residential buildings such as care centers and hospitals

The growth in the furniture industry is also expected to have a high impact over the forecast period. Investments are expected by leading furniture manufacturers such as Ashley Furniture Industries, Herman Miller Inc., etc. in China. This is projected to boost the demand for active ingredients in wood preservative chemicals and coatings over the forecast period

Growth in global population is estimated to have a medium impact on the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market over the forecast period. Increase in population is predicted to boost the demand for residential buildings and in turn propel the growth of the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market

Various countries and the regulations associated with the use of chemicals

In the United States, Federal and State regulations establish standards that one must meet before one can legally use certain pesticides. Federal regulations administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have registered the sale and use of certain preservatives to ensure that only properly trained applicators have access to them. Wood preservatives affected by these regulations are creosote, pentachlorophenol and inorganic arsenicals. In Europe, all the pesticides must be stored in a tightly closed original container and in a safe place. All the chemicals must be stored in a dry and well-ventilated locked area. They must be kept in sealed containers whenever possible. Various treating plants discharge wastes into approved municipal sewer systems for processing with municipal wastes. Many plants use closed chemical and wastewater recovery systems to contain wastes that can be harmful.

Market Segmentation

By Use Class

UC 1/2 Indoor

UC 3 Outdoor

UC 4 Outdoor with ground contact

UC 5 Marine

By Active Ingredient Type

Inorganic

Organic

Azoles

Propiconazole

Tebuconazole

Others (Cyproconazole, etc.)

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Company Profiles

Lanxess AG

Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

Lonza Group AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF Wolman GmbH

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

RUTGERS Organics GmbH

Sarpap & Cecil Industries

Koopers Holdings Inc

Troy Corporation

Others.

