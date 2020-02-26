Greenhouse Irrigation System Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

Greenhouse irrigation systems ensure the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms.

In terms of geographic regions, EMEA accounted for the major share in the greenhouse watering system market in 2017. The increasing adoption of greenhouse agriculture production across countries in the region contributed to the regions largest market share.

The global Greenhouse Irrigation System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Greenhouse Irrigation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Greenhouse Irrigation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay

Netafim

Rivulis

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Richel Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drip irrigation systems

Sprinkler irrigation systems

Boom irrigation systems

Capillary irrigation system

Segment by Application

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruit Plants

Nursery Crops