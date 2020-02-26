Hearth Market Analysis 2019 – Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players, Gross Margin and Fast Forward Research 2026
“Hearth Market” Report Provide Top Manufacturers Sales, Revenue and Price of Hearth, in 2018 and 2019 Followed by Regional and Country Wise Analysis of Sales, Revenue and Market Share
The global Hearth market is a well-documented and detailed study of the global Hearth market. The report includes the latest news and updates about the Hearth market along with the detailed analysis of the performance of the market for the present year and an accurate prediction of the Hearth industry performance for the forecast period. The report further includes the in-depth analysis of the Hearth market across all parameters such as the market size by value and volume, various segmentations of the Hearth market and the profiles of the major players in the market.
Global Hearth Market is accounted for $14.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing interest for esthetic and designer houses/restaurants, rising demand for hearth system within hospitality & leisure sector and increasing use of solar energy as an alternative fuel for hearth products are the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as regulations for environment protection, high-cost technology leading to time constraints in promoting hearth products and traditional hearths are not eco-friendly which is restraining the market growth.
Hearth is referred to as a stone or brick lined fireplace, without or with an oven, basically used for heating and also cooking food. From a long time, a hearth was a crucial part of a household and was mainly the most important and central feature of the house. Earlier, a hearth was commonly placed in the in the center of the hall, with the smoke rising to a smoke hole through the room. Later, such type of hearths was relocated to the side of a room and were installed with a chimney. In terms of fireplace design, a hearth is a crucial fragment of the fireplace, generally comprising masonry at the floor level or above and beneath the fireplace mantel. However, modern fireplaces have enhanced efficiency and have also been electrified, thus giving rise to the development of new type of hearths.
Some of the key players profiled in the Hearth Market include: Empire Comfort Systems, FPI Fireplace Products, GHP Group, Hearth Products Controls, Hearthstone Stoves, HNI Corporation (Hearth & Home Technologies), Innovative Hearth Products, Jtul, Montigo, Napoleon Products (Wolf Steel Ltd.), Nordpeis, Pacific Energy, RH Peterson, Travis Industries and Wilkening Fireplace.
Designs Covered:
Modern Hearth
Traditional Hearth
Technologies Covered:
Direct Vent Technology
Intermittent Pilot Ignition System
Smart Home Integration
Zone Heating Technology
Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
Institutional
Commercial
Hospitality
Residential
Products Covered:
Insert
Fireplace
Stove
Fuel Types Covered:
Electricity
Gas
Pellet
Wood
Placements Covered:
Outdoor Hearth
Indoor Hearth
Portable Hearth
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
